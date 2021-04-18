Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.80 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.