Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,109,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,461,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,772.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SCTBF remained flat at $$16.90 on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Securitas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Securitas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Securitas Company Profile

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

