Selfkey (KEY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.32 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $83.04 million and $14.32 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.04 or 0.00679217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00089010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00039069 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

