Sentivate 1-Day Volume Reaches $825,096.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $64.14 million and $825,096.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.04 or 0.00679217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00089010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00039069 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars.

