Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $9.13 EPS

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.40 by ($9.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 105.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SQBG opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. Sequential Brands Group has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.
About Sequential Brands Group
