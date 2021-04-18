Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $9.13 EPS

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.40 by ($9.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 105.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQBG opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. Sequential Brands Group has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados.

