Shield Protocol Trading Down 2.6% This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.85 or 0.00012308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $169,240.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00066456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00279097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.01 or 0.00725471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,637.25 or 0.99906916 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.23 or 0.00833616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

