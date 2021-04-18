Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.78

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.78 and last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 88395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.76.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

The firm has a market cap of $881.48 million, a PE ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $1,318,573. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

