Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,697 ($22.17) price objective on the stock.

ENT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Entain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,647.50 ($21.52) on Thursday. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,815.66 ($23.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,508.26.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

