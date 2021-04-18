Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Declines By 37.1%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AWCMY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 16,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.14. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Alumina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit