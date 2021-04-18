Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Declines By 37.1%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AWCMY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 16,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.14. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Get Alumina alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Alumina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.