Short Interest in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Drops By 32.3%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $168.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit