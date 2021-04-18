Short Interest in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Drops By 32.3%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $168.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.