Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Increases By 42.0%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,100 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AVVIY. Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
AVVIY stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. Aviva has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.30.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
