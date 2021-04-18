Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Increases By 42.0%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,100 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVVIY. Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

AVVIY stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. Aviva has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.7315 dividend. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

