Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Expands By 39.9%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 87,007 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 46,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,346. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $8.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

