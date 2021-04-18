Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Increases By 59.1%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 165,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Broadway Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Broadway Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $2.05 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.