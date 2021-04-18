Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Drops By 23.2%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,300 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 852,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $80.93. 214,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,909,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after buying an additional 41,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

