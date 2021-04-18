Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Decreases By 29.8%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CTG stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 204,800 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

