Short Interest in Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Expands By 50.0%

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Dassault Aviation alerts:

DUAVF traded up $24.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,174.80. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96. Dassault Aviation has a one year low of $745.00 and a one year high of $1,161.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,109.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,042.27.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.