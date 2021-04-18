Short Interest in Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Expands By 50.0%

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DUAVF traded up $24.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,174.80. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96. Dassault Aviation has a one year low of $745.00 and a one year high of $1,161.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,109.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,042.27.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

