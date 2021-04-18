Short Interest in Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Expands By 33.3%

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of ECIA remained flat at $$0.64 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of -0.40. Encision has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

