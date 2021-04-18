Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Decreases By 24.0%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,226.0 days.

OTCMKTS GRNNF remained flat at $$26.55 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

