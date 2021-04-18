Short Interest in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Grows By 80.7%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the March 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

GRBK opened at $26.81 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

