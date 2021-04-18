Short Interest in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Increases By 52.4%

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the March 15th total of 931,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Immunic by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 154.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 139.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Immunic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

IMUX stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 234,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $300.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

