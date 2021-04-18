Short Interest in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Increases By 52.4%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the March 15th total of 931,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Immunic by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 154.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 139.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Immunic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

IMUX stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 234,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $300.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit