Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Expands By 44.1%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 69,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth $4,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITRN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.83. 16,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,905. The company has a market capitalization of $512.35 million, a PE ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $23.86.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

ITRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

