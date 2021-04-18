Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Declines By 36.4%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAURY traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $528.41 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.