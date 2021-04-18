Short Interest in MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Rises By 32.7%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,958,500 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 6,750,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

MEDIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

MediPharm Labs stock remained flat at $$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 487,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. MediPharm Labs has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

