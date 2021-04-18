Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Grows By 56.1%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MKKGY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. 17,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKKGY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.