Short Interest in Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Rises By 44.9%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Metsä Board Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of MTSAF remained flat at $$10.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. Metsä Board Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

About Metsä Board Oyj

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj produces barrier boards, folding boxboard, food service boards, and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods packaging, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand converters, brand owners, retailers, and merchants.

