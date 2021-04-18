Short Interest in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Rises By 81.4%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,480,000 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the March 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,093,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

MP opened at $30.64 on Friday. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

