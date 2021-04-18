Short Interest in Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Increases By 76.3%

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,291,900 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the March 15th total of 732,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Paint stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Nippon Paint has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nippon Paint will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nippon Paint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

