Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Rises By 66.7%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNYY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 5,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.41. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

