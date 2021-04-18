Short Interest in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Drops By 27.8%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,200 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 494,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $68.14. 56,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.