Short Interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Expands By 58.3%

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 46,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. Q&K International Group has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Q&K International Group stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Q&K International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

