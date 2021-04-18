Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Rises By 39.1%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 575,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 413,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,750.0 days.
OTCMKTS RANJF remained flat at $$65.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. Randstad has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $65.78.
About Randstad
