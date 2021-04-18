Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Rises By 39.1%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 575,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 413,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,750.0 days.

OTCMKTS RANJF remained flat at $$65.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. Randstad has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $65.78.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

