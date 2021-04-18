Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Decreases By 37.7%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SMMNY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 40,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,267. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $30.90.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
