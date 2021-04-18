Short Interest in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Declines By 24.0%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.