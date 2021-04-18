Short Interest in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Grows By 36.4%

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 836,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
SNX traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $123.96. 489,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,646. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $122.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.42.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.
In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $3,112,274 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.