Short Interest in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Grows By 36.4%

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 836,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

SNX traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $123.96. 489,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,646. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $122.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.42.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $3,112,274 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

