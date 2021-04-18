Short Interest in Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Increases By 34.8%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,553,400 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 1,894,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,127.8 days.

Shares of TELDF stock remained flat at $$2.97 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TELDF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit