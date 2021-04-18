Short Interest in Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Increases By 34.8%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,553,400 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 1,894,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,127.8 days.

Shares of TELDF stock remained flat at $$2.97 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TELDF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

