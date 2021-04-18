Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

The Boeing stock opened at $248.18 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.17 and its 200 day moving average is $209.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

