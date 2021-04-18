Signature Wealth Management Group Buys 428 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.91. 5,086,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

