Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,099. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

