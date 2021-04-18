Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 185,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Pfizer by 45.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 144,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 199,479 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 64,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,737 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. 52,715,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,094,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

