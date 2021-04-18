Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases 7,493 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up about 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $96.96. 1,186,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,340. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

