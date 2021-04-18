Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,654 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 447,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 285,499 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 157,822 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.