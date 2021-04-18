Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.83 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.