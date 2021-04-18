Sippican Capital Advisors Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up 2.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $100.26 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

