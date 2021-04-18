Sippican Capital Advisors Makes New $874,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

