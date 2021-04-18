Sippican Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after buying an additional 993,717 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,789,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 327,990 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,847,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after purchasing an additional 818,355 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAA stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

PAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

