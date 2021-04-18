Sippican Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

