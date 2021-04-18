Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 1,400 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

