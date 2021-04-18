Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 1,777 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp accounts for 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after buying an additional 872,271 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW opened at $40.18 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

