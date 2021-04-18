SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading 4.4% Higher

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €19.10 ($22.47) and last traded at €19.10 ($22.47). 49,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.30 ($21.53).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $377.78 million and a P/E ratio of -12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.30, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.26.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

