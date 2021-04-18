Small Love Potion Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.64 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and $1.15 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00673735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00084882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00037270 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 353,892,803 coins. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

